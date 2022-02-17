Barring some unforeseen changes, elections appear to be in sight shortly for town council positions in both Ocean View and Millville — and that is nothing short of terrific.
Before we go on, let’s clarify. Our joy at coming elections is not an editorial on a need for leadership change in either municipality. We observe and report on these things, and don’t really “have a horse in the race,” so to speak. No, this is about embracing community involvement, both in terms of residents using their votes to have their say, and individuals wanting to throw their proverbial hats in the ring to be involved.
This is a good thing. A very good thing.
Everything about our system works better if viable, interested candidates get involved, and knowledgeable residents cast their votes for the candidates they believe will best serve them. Local elections are not about serving a popularity contest, or blindly siding with a political party or movement — it’s about identifying leadership who can do the most to help with our day-to-day lives.
Town councils and school boards do have true impact on our lives. They help set our tax rates, fix problems that affect us every day, and help set the general mood and identity of the towns and schools they represent.
Do you want Millville to stay the same, or Ocean View to embrace new ideas, or vice versa? Here’s your chance to help shape that future, either by running as a candidate or by entrusting your vote with the person you feel would represent you the best.
Elections are coming, and they bring hope with them.