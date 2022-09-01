As Labor Day weekend brings about the unofficial end to another summer season at the beach, let’s take a moment to recognize how much has changed over the years in our less-seasonal-than-it-once-was little slice of Heaven by the shore.
It wasn’t all that long ago that the common refrain was that the Town of Bethany Beach would go around after the Jazz Funeral ended and “roll up the sidewalks” until Memorial Day. It was a clever little joke that described the nature of the downtown part of Bethany at the time, and that we wouldn’t be seeing any more visitors for another eight months.
But that’s not how it works anymore, is it?
The secret has since been revealed many times over that fall is the best time of the year here, and it is no longer just a “shoulder season” that can provide a little juice to our local businesses through fall events and festivals. No, they now bring a ton of juice, and we won’t have to wait long to see that, with the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival and Operation SEAs the Day coming the very next week.
And that fall crowd is no longer limited to just the weekends, either. An influx of people choosing to live here full-time has kept more restaurants and shops humming for longer than before (well, as long as they can operate with reduced staffs), and now newer events, such as Fire & Ice, have caused winter to become the shoulder season between fall and spring.
Yes, we do bid adieu to another summer this weekend, but we also get to say hello to the next one. And we know this one might even be better than the last.