You might, or might not, be familiar with the Selbyville Community Club.
The club was established in 1917, under the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs, which is an international service organization dedicated to improving the lives of others through community service. The Selbyville club has focused on fundraisers to help support our local schools, libraries, food banks and shelters, while also helping with youth leadership programs, scholarships, school-supply drives, summer reading programs and Selbyville Youth Art Months.
In short, they are doing tremendous work for the people of Selbyville, and the surrounding communities.
This year, with an eye on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification — which first addressed women’s suffrage — the club is pushing forward a sign campaign to “get out the vote.” They’re placing handmade signs all around town and will stencil “VOTE” in chalk paint at housing developments around Selbyville.
No party affiliation. No preference on a particular candidate or specific race. Just “VOTE.”
This is another positive effort by the Selbyville Community Club, and we wanted to give them a pat on the back.