Sussex County Council this week received its annual appearance from Patti Grimes, the executive director of both the Carl M. Freeman Foundation and Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, respectively.
Grimes focused her presentation on the Freeman Arts Pavilion, located in the Bayside community, and shared that because of the larger national acts they draw, and the revenue generated by those performances, they have been able to impact more than 25,000 students in Worcester, Wicomico and Sussex counties. She added that 37 percent of the programs at the Arts Pavilion are free for everyone, and that “The Magic School Bus” will be there soon so local students can see musical theater — many for the first time.
And Grimes also mentioned their team of volunteers, who she said is the major reason they are able to do so much of what they do at the Pavilion. She said there are about 260 volunteers who each help at about 40 shows, and their assistance is valued at $3.1 million a year. Those savings help the foundation provide more services to local youth, and help the community stay involved and invested in the organization.
We’ve also been reminded of the power of local volunteers with the happenings and events over at the Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. Those volunteers have contributed a similar impact to that effort and were awarded last year with a 2021 Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Award.
Yes, the Gardens have seasoned professionals working there, but they also have a dedicated team of volunteers — the kind who have planted thousands upon thousands of bulbs to help give our area a natural wonderland of peace and aesthetic beauty.
Thank a volunteer. Better yet, become one yourself.