Investing in our children’s future is one of the strongest, most time-tested ways for a community to invest in itself. And one of those investments can come in the form of offering hope... or Hope.
The Enrichment of Hope afterschool care program at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church started this past September with 13 students, and organizers hope for it to only grow. The after-school program is for children ages 12 to 18 who attend Selbyville Middle School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts or Indian River High School.
The program is held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and includes dinner, “help with schoolwork and general academic needs during the first hour, and training in life skills and an emphasis on health and fitness in the second hour,” per the Rev. Christina Wilson, the director of family and youth ministries at Mariner’s.
The church has invested $3.8 million in their 13,050-square-foot Hope Center structure, which boasts meeting rooms, classrooms, a computer lab, a stage, kitchen café, prayer room and storage areas. And now, well, they could use the rest of us to invest in this effort, as well.
They need volunteers for after-school tutoring, physical education and life-skills training. They are holding a volunteer training session on Tuesday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a second mandatory training session for new volunteers set for April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Looking to contribute? Looking to help shape the hearts and minds of tomorrow’s leaders? Here’s your shot.