Well, folks, here we sit.
The midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and, once again, it feels like we are on the precipice of yet another time in our recent history when we are about to jump at each other’s throats, minimalize one another’s opinions and basically put on the jerseys of different political teams to rip each other to pieces over the outright audacity of having different beliefs from one another.
Elections are important. Critically important, actually. We have the remarkable fortune in this country to be able to vote for individuals who we believe will vote and behave in our best interests. It means a lot on the national level in terms of federal policy and the security of our lives and property, as well as the direction our courts take when considering issues of legal — and social — issues.
On a somewhat smaller scale, they also do mean a lot on the state and county levels. State laws take over where national laws end, ideally, and county officials dictate growth, taxes and other issues we see in our day-to-day lives. When we say “smaller scale,” we mean more in terms of geography and more-detailed issues. In a lot of ways, the county and state officials we put in office mean a lot more to our businesses, homes and families than the national folks do, even if they don’t always get the same amount of attention.
So, look — it truly is important that we vote. As many of us as possible. Our decisions shouldn’t be made by what side can drum up more interest from their followers to get to the polls, or by one demographic more consistently getting their voices heard over others because they are more historically inclined to vote.
We need to have a representative government that is representative of the people. Please, get out and have your say. It is your right.