The little secret won’t be so secret anymore.
Trap Pond State Park, that wooded oasis a few miles from home that makes it seem as if you’re hundreds of miles away from home, is receiving significant money in state and federal funds. That money, according to officials, will go to a major overhaul, including new cabins with indoor plumbing and a kids’ water splash pad.
“We want Trap Pond to grow and become the largest park with amenities in our system,” said Ray Bivens, state parks and recreation director. Bivens explained that state legislators have approved $2.5 million to improve Trap Pond, in addition to that federal money to the park system, and that the state monies will be used to “preserve a bald cypress ecosystem in Delaware.”
The state parks have seen a lot more usage the past few years, largely due to pandemic restrictions forcing people to be outside if they were to leave the house at all.
“Camping nights [have increased] from 67,000 overnight stays to 150,000 — so we have grown by 120 percent,” during this decade, said Garvin. “...This increased usage means more maintenance, more RV hook-ups, the need for better camp stores. This [Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration] grant is a huge step in the right direction.”
The rise of camping popularity means that our “hidden gem” isn’t quite so hidden anymore, and while it’s harder to get a campsite these days, and there are a few more people around when you do get out there, it’s a good thing that people are discovering Trap Pond and our other state parks.
We thank the state and feds for improving the product.