As businesses are crawling back out of their forced hibernation and visitors are happily descending back on our lovely oasis by the sea, we’d like to take this opportunity to offer some very simple words of advice:
Chill out.
Easy, right? Just take a second, breathe in some clean, fresh ocean air and relax. Many of your favorite local shops and restaurants are just now getting their feet back underneath them after being forced to shut their doors in response to COVID-19 restrictions. They’ve been forced to adapt to new regulations, fly by the seat of their pants in accordance with updated plans and change the way they buy supplies, goods and food.
Many have been forced to make the gut-wrenching decision to lay off employees, and are now trying to hire back adequate staff, but there just aren’t as many foreign student-workers here as years past and everyone is competing for the same people. Yes, things are opening up again, with reduced capacities and added expenses for the business owners.
And guess what? You might have to wait a little longer for a table. You might have to stand in socially-distanced spots while you are in line. You might have to wear a mask inside a business, or when close to others in outdoor areas. It’s not ideal, especially if you are here to enjoy that one vacation you look forward to all year. Actually, that stinks, if we’re being honest. We consider our community to be a place where wonderful memories are made.
And they still will be. We promise. It’s just going to be different this year. It’s going to be different for you, and it’s going to be different for our small-business owners.
We are living in turbulent times, and the landscape appears to change nearly every single day. We all have to work together to adapt to these changes, and we all have to take a minute to step back and be patient of others while they also adapt. Complaining to and harassing people won’t help matters.
Chill out.