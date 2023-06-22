Let’s file this one under “Good news/Good news.”
St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach will be hosting its J1 International Students Picnic on Tuesday, June 27, and that alone is reason to celebrate. The event has long taken place to serve as a welcoming, of sorts, to the international students who join the local workforce every summer. These students fill valuable jobs for our community’s small businesses and help keep the economy humming at a time when most every local business needs the proverbial “all hands on deck” to keep up with the summer rush.
According to organizers of the event, there are approximately 150 international students working in the Bethany Beach area this summer. This is a hugely important number, as it’s about the same as the amount of workers who came to supplement the workforce before COVID restrictions limited that number severely.
Speaking practically, having 150 more workers to help out this summer is gigantic, both for the local business owners, and for those who live and visit here. Many restaurants and shops found themselves limited last year because of a lack of help. These international reinforcements go a long way in terms of helping out our business owners and providing quality service to those who frequent them.
Quality service helps bring people back to our community time and time again. That’s the engine that keeps this area’s economy humming.
It’s also significant for these young people who come here for an adventure, to meet new people and to put some money in their pockets to help them get through the next round of school.
This is a win-win scenario where everybody benefits, and this picnic is a celebration of that positive vibe.