Summer Season 2022 is now unofficially upon us, and after more than two years of strict pandemic restrictions, worker shortages, political discord, housing wackiness, exploding gas prices, murder hornets (did we ever get to the murder-hornet part of the story?) and a partridge in a pear tree, isn’t it just about time we all have a nice summer?
You know, a summer filled with the kind of special memories that can get you through the blah’s and brrs of winter. Those memories that only ignite the spark inside you that you can’t wait for the calendar to tell you that another summer season is near.
What you don’t want are the kind of memories that can haunt the generations that follow you.
Please, if you are walking across the road, use a crosswalk. If you are riding a bicycle, be aware of your surroundings at all times and follow the rules. If you are operating a vehicle, don’t just worry about what you’re doing at any given time, give an extra look before you commit to a turn or going through an intersection. If you are planning on swimming in the ocean, do so near lifeguards, and don’t risk it if the water is particularly dangerous that day.
Every summer, we have a story or two or three that makes our stomachs turn, and could have been avoided.
Make your memories good ones. Take an extra second and look.