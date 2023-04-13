There’s no question that soccer holds a special place in this community, from the youngest kids to the stellar high-school athletes who not only bring home championships at Indian River High School but go on to contribute to their college teams and beyond. Much of that success, and love of soccer, can be traced back to River Soccer Club. And River Soccer Club’s success can be traced to the efforts of Howard Gerken.
Now in hospice care due to Parkinson’s disease, Gerken had a “bucket-list” item he mentioned to his nurse, Jessica Livingston: He wanted to go visit River Soccer Club once more. And a bevy of supporters made that happen on Tuesday as “The Godfather of Sussex County Soccer” returned to the fields near Frankford to see what he, with the help of many, has wrought. And it is a great thing — not just a place to play soccer, but a community that has spread its wings beyond what was once an empty field.
As IRHS head soccer coach Brandt Mais told us this week, “As a coach and teacher, you really have a lot of influence on your players and are able to help them develop and grow to reach their full potential as a person.” And Mais — a River Soccer alum as player and coach — has done that, under the tutelage of Gerken and of former IRHS and River Soccer coach Steve Kilby, who this week greeted Gerken as he returned to see what he helped build.
“River Soccer Club would not exist today if it were not for Howard,” River Soccer President Rebecca Mais said. “He has an amazing way of motivating others, but without his leadership and hard work, it just would not have happened. Every year, River Soccer provides opportunities for young people in this community to learn and just have fun playing soccer. We are eternally grateful for this great man.”
Yes, we are.