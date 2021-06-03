Delaware has long prided itself as being “first.”
Embracing its status as the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, Delaware has wrapped itself in the identity as “the First State,” and former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner spearheaded an effort for the state to use the slogan, “It’s good being first.” But there’s one area the state is probably not as eager to trumpet its first-place status.
Delaware was recognized last month by U.S. News & World Report as the most dangerous state in the country for biking fatalities.
The state has long pushed to be cyclist-friendly, and Gov. John Carney signed the Bicycle Friendly Delaware Act in 2017, attempting to increase safety for bicyclists enjoying Delaware roadways. Locally, bicycle events and races have drawn people to the area during the shoulder months, and it is common to see bicycle enthusiasts enjoying long rides on country roads in our community.
But safety must come first.
The Ocean View Police Department is hosting a bicycle safety event on Friday, June 25, to give away lights, conduct safety inspections and provide literature on accident-free riding. It will take place in the parking lot of Taylor Bank from 6 to 9 p.m.
Bicycling is fun and a great form of exercise. But let’s make it safe.