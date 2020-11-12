One of the most cherished and impactful events of this community over the years has been the Thanksgiving for Thousands campaign by Mountaire Farms.
Each year, hundreds of volunteers have crammed into a warehouse to prepare meals for families in our area who need help with receiving a good holiday meal. They show up without fail, selflessly and with good nature, to “help their neighbor.”
It’s not just about people getting a good meal. It’s about people gathering to ensure that people get a good meal. It’s pure, and it’s beautiful.
Well, enter 2020.
The pandemic has created an environment where that would be impossible. Those families would not get their holiday meal. Volunteers would not get the grace of helping others.
But there is always a workaround, right? Instead of that flock of people working side by side for a one-day effort, it will be spread out over two days, Nov. 19-20, in shifts, in a huge tent in the Mountaire parking lot.
People will get their meals. People will volunteer. The show must go on, right? And it is.
The volunteer slots are already filled up, but if you are interested in receiving a meal, contact Love Inc., Mountaire’s distribution partner for the effort, at (302) 629-7050.