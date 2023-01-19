Gov. John Carney announced earlier this week that his proposed 2024-fiscal-year budget will include a 9-percent pay increase for teachers who work directly with children, and 3-percent across the board for all educators. This is a positive.
Teacher shortages have created competition for their services around the country, leaving some districts or schools shorthanded, or with very inexperienced educators. Carney said he had that in mind when putting together this plan.
“We will not be out-competed by states around us,” said Carney, before taking stock of his audience at his press conference. “I’m sure there are English teachers in the room who would tell me that’s not the right way to say that.”
Carney also announced that his budget proposal will increase by “over $50 million from where it is today, in opportunity funding” to provide more funds for disadvantaged children, and pay for counselors, mental health advocates and supplemental learning experts.
It’s a big chunk of money, and it will certainly be met by some blowback — as it very well should be in our democratic society. That’s how responsible governing works.
But we are in favor of these expenditures, despite the hefty price tag attached. It is critically important that we invest in our schools, and the future of our children, to the very best of our abilities. Good schools mean well-educated youth, and our community benefits from that in countless ways.
“Children’s interactions with teachers can affect them for the rest of their lives,” said state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, chair of the Delaware Senate’s Education Committee. And we concur.