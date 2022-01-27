Though surrounded by water basically every way we choose to look, there is a plethora of people who live in our oasis by the sea who simply don’t like to fish. But, oh, there are plenty who do. And, for that fish-frenzied segment of the population, next Tuesday carries with it a ton of significance.
On Feb. 1, DNREC will begin issuing surf-fishing permits to the masses, and 17,000 of those treasured items will be scooped up faster than, well... we were going to say surf-fishing permits. So that alone should explain how in-demand these permits have become.
The permits also serve dual purposes. Not only do they allow the permit-holder access to the “drive-on” beaches, but they also allow vehicles to gain entrance without paying the daily entrance fee — at any state park, not just the beaches.
So, why limit them at all if the demand is so high that they can sell out of these passes in short order, at a cost of $90 a year for Delaware residents, and $180 for out-of-staters? Well, DNREC officials say it is to protect against the overcrowding of beaches, and the easiest way to do that is by limiting the sheer numbers of people who have access to the drive-on beaches. Makes sense, right?
Of course, that reasoning doesn’t help a whole lot if you find yourself getting shut out for a season of surf-fishing, as many people discovered in 2021.
If you’re an avid angler, circle your calendar now and make Feb. 1 a priority. Waiting might cost you.