As we take part in another Thanksgiving holiday and move into the holy holidays of December, we want to step back into our role as a community cheerleader of sorts.
Shop local.
We say this every year, and you’re probably a little sick of hearing it by now, but it is truly important — not just to these incredible local shops and restaurants in our area that can benefit, but to the health and well-being of our community in general.
Money put into a locally-owned business is often money that continues to circulate in a community. That business owner uses it in other local shops and restaurants. Those employees have jobs, secure housing and spend in local shops.
A healthy, vibrant small-business community offers character to a community that just can’t be replicated through a steady diet of national chains. Sure, we all love the national businesses that choose to operate here and employ local people, but like most things — in moderation.
We want Garfield Parkway to stay the way it is, and the same goes for those Route 26 and 54 corridors. We want our Little League teams to find local support, and it is always a joy to see local businesses pop up at Chamber of Commerce events to provide entertainment or help local causes. Shop local. Think local.