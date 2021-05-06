We enjoy a robust construction industry in our neck of the woods. Just look around you at any given time, and you can see new homes getting built, developments in different stages of their growth, and older homes being remodeled or put on the market. That keeps people working, and — if we keep out the arguments about overdevelopment and environmental impact for the sake of this side of things — people working is a good thing.
Where they still aren’t working, however, is in our area restaurants and shops. Now, that is due to many factors, certainly. Pandemic restrictions, increased unemployment compensation... what have you. The fact is that many restaurants and shops have been telling us that they are flat-out struggling to get help, and in a community like ours, where the hospitality industry is such a vibrant part of our economy, that is scary. And it’s only going to get scarier now that Gov. John Carney has announced that indoor capacity restrictions will be lifted on May 21.
The crowds are coming, and our business owners are anxious to greet them and meet their needs. But they need help. They need people who want to work hard, and work for the betterment of our entire community. The jobs are there, folks. We need some workers.