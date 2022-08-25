While there was certainly a ton of uncertainty and discomfort for school-going children and their families during the past two pandemic-filled school years, there was one benefit to the craziness that was quite helpful.
Thanks to U.S. Department of Agriculture and pandemic governmental family support funding, students had free breakfast and lunch available to them at school. The cost and ease benefits were obvious, and they were critically important for so many families who had been impacted financially due to circumstances beyond their control during COVID restrictions and a slumping general economy.
Well, that is gone this year, as the funding expired in June. Thankfully, for local families, the Indian River School District (IRSD) has ensured that their school nutrition and meals programs will remain the same price for students as they were before the pandemic, with slight increases for teachers and administrators.
“The IRSD nutrition and food services team is to be commended for not raising rates for all these years and they have worked hard to keep the prices low and affordable for families,” said Donald Hattier, a member of the school board, as he noted dramatic food-cost increases over the past few years.
Students who wish to buy food at school may do so this year by cash or check, or by using the online Titan Family Portal at family.titank12.com. Those families who could use some financial assistance with the program may submit a Meal Benefit Form to the district’s Department of Nutrition Services prior to the start of the school year or access the portal on the Department of Nutrition Services website.