The COVID-19 experience has brought with it heartbreak, confusion, economic destruction, the potential for the stunted development of school-age children and any number of other devastating ramifications. It’s also stolen precious memories from people, as favored experiences were canceled, and the risk of spreading the virus separated families for months at a time.
It also crushed many non-profit organizations, as their usual fundraising events were often canceled, and social-distancing guidelines made meeting in person a challenge.
Of course, like every other walk of life, non-profits adapted the best they could, held web meetings, solicited donations in new ways and just generally tried their best. Though we are seemingly climbing out of a lot of this COVID world recently, there are still some mountains to climb for these groups, and the people at St. Ann are showing how well they adapt with their annual bazaar.
For this year’s effort, with a nod to social-distancing, the church is holding its bazaar on multiple Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer — with the hope that they can still raise a significant amount of money for their efforts, while keeping people safe.
We applaud them for their creativity and wish them the best!