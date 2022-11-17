We don’t know how it happened so quickly, either, but it’s Thanksgiving already next week.
To get this out of the way, this is our annual reminder that we will be going to press a day early next week, so everything else gets bumped forward a day, as well. Editorial submissions and ad reservations must be made by this Friday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m., and we will be going to press on Tuesday night, Nov. 22. We do this so people can have their copies of the paper before the holiday arrives, and so our drivers don’t have to spend their Thanksgiving driving around delivering our papers.
Plus, we get to spend a little time with our families, as well, so this is win-win all around.
But we also wanted to plant another little bug in your ear — or, eyes — while we have your attention here. Traditionally, Thanksgiving morphs pretty quickly into the intense four-week rush of holiday shopping. Specifically, Black Friday is the very next day.
We ask that you think local with your holiday buying this year. Well, we ask that every year, but this year probably has a little more importance to a lot of our local businesses.
It’s been tough these past few years for many. Between a pandemic, employee shortages and all of the general mayhem that both of those factors have brought with them, profits are down in a lot of sectors. The summer season has always been critical for many of our businesses, particularly the ones near the beach, but a larger year-round population and the need to stay open and hire to serve those extra bodies has taken a toll. A good holiday season can keep the proverbial lights on for another long winter ahead.
Enjoy your holiday. Shop local. Then shop local again!