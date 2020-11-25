On your mark, get set, go!
You Black Friday and competitive holiday shoppers know what we’re talking about. ’Tis the season for holiday festivities, for sure, but it is also the official dawn of the holiday shopping season — one that promises to have a bit of a different look to it this year, thanks to COVID-19 and all that comes with it.
Social-distancing and other restrictions are sure to make some familiar haunts a little more difficult to shop at this year, and nobody’s really sure what the mail-delivery efficiency is going to look like as we get closer to the big days ahead.
But you know what you can count on? Local shops and restaurants. They are bound to have items that are unique to this area, and meals that fill the belly and warm the soul.
It’s different this year. There’s no doubt about it. We’re not sure what the school situations are going to be going forward, if there will be another “lockdown,” or what new rules and regulations might be coming down — or, conversely, if a vaccine will, in fact, send the virus packing and get us back to our regular lives.
But those local shops and restaurants will need our help, either way. They lost their spring. They lost their summer. They lost their fall. Let’s chip in for the holidays. All of us.