For the 15th time, some of the best softball players on this planet will be making their way to Roxana to play in the Senior League Softball World Series starting next week. And for the first time since it has been in our little slice of Heaven, a team from Lower Sussex Little League will be on their home field vying for a world championship.
This is a tremendous accomplishment for these young ladies, and all of these remarkable athletes who have worked tirelessly to help their teams get to this point. Each player is here because of their contributions on the field, and they all have someone who has gotten them to practice, thrown balls with them at home or just sat quietly in the bleachers or on beach chairs, offering support along the way.
To all these athletes and their families, we offer the heartiest of congratulations and wish you nothing but memories that you will one day pass along to your grandchildren from this amazing experience.
To our local team, thank you for the ride. It has been a thrill for us at the paper to follow your journey, and we have heard from people from every corner of this community who are proud of you and support you going forward.
For our readers and advertisers, if you have the opportunity next week, get out and watch some of this tournament. Appreciate the skills, athleticism and courage that each of these athletes from around the world possess, and watch our community put its best foot forward once again as hosts.
And throw a little support out to our local team while you’re out there. They’ve already done enough to make all of us proud.