Perhaps there is no more glorious endeavor in this land of the free than a good old-fashioned election. For Selbyville, they will be celebrating this process on Saturday, March 6, as four candidates vie for two seats on the Selbyville Town Council.
Voters get the chance to make their voices heard by choosing from four candidates — Carol R. Cary, William A. “Bill” Thompson, G. Frank Smith III and Clarence W. “Bud” Tingle Jr. Incumbent Clifton C. Murray is the only candidate for the mayoral position, so he will go in unopposed. All three of these seats carry two-year terms, which will begin later this month.
So, who should you cast your ballot for if you are eligible to vote in this election? That’s the beauty of this. That’s your decision to make, and it’s an important decision in that it ultimately impacts the direction the Town heads in the near future.
Do your research. Ask your friends and neighbors what they think. Just make sure, at the end of the day, your vote is one that you feel comfortable making because it is informed.
The town council election will be held on Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Selbyville Town Hall. For questions on voter eligibility, call Town Hall at (302) 436-8314.