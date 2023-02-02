Let’s tip our caps to Selbyville’s Ava Wilsey. Or maybe offer a salute.
The 17-year-old student at Worcester Prep received nominations by U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester, to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Her first choice, if she gets in, is the Naval Academy.
Wilsey has been a member of the Sea Cadets at her high school, and that has shaped her desire to go to the USNA.
“Sea Cadets is a lot like Junior ROTC,” she explained. “It’s funded by the Navy, and Worcester Prep was part of the Annapolis division. So, we were able to travel to Annapolis and sail on small boats on the Chesapeake and Severn River. One of my classmate’s dads is actually the sailing coach there, and he provided us a chance to sail around the Naval Academy.”
Wilsey has played three sports at Worcester Prep, won national honors in the arts and maintains a 4.0 grade point average, in addition to volunteering at local food banks and her work with the Chesapeake Housing Mission on housing-challenged people in the community. She also went through a rigorous screening process to earn the nominations of Delaware’s federal legislators.
She added that she will certainly attend one of the academies if appointed and understands that it is an honor that she has been nominated to three separate institutions.
An honor that should make her feel as proud of herself as her community does her.
Go get ’em.