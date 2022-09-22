Selbyville officials voted last week to increase the percentage it pays for town employees’ health coverage, and to extend coverage to dependents.
The percentages went from 0 for dependents to 50 percent, and from 80 percent for employees to the full amount. That cost, according to the Town, will be an increase of $54,116. Significant, yes, but critical in maintaining a staff that can serve the residents it serves.
Town Administrator Stacey Long told the town council that night that it would be necessary to expand benefits to attract new employees and retain current ones.
“I know it looks excessive,” said Long, “but it’s comparable to surrounding towns. I basically copied Millsboro and Bridgeville.”
She added that not including dependents for coverage has caused hardship for some of their employees.
Police Chief Brian Wilson agreed, saying, “As far as healthcare coverage, I think that’s an emergency. If we don’t do something, we’re definitely going to lose somebody. If they can go to a neighbor who pays more, we’re almost telling them to leave.”
Back to the money, if you’ll indulge us a moment. It is a lot, and it is the public’s money, so there’s a serious fiduciary responsibility the council and administrators have in spending that money. But the Town has that money in the first place in order to improve and maintain the quality of life for its citizens.
Having good employees who can do just that is part of their charge as leaders. In a competitive job market, it would be irresponsible of the Town to not do all it can to give its residents the best service it can provide. We applaud Selbyville for this vote.