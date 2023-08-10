Selbyville appears to be a town in a bit of a transition, and with that comes some inherent pluses and minuses.
On the negative side, to many, is a word that is certainly in the top five in terms of promoting a reaction around here: “growth.” And, yes, there are some new developments coming to Selbyville, including Phase II of Coastal Villages, which received unanimous approval from the Selbyville Town Council earlier this week. This will add 254 single-family homes to the 702 that were approved for Phase I two years ago.
But there are some positives to “growth” as well, and Selbyville officials appear to be embracing those for the betterment of the town as a whole. For instance, also at the Aug. 7 meeting this week, Mayor Rick Duncan reported that he, Town Administrator Stacey Long and Councilwoman Carol Cary had met with officials from the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce regarding the formation of an Economic Development Committee. Duncan said at the meeting that they will be going forward with that plan, and “We will appoint a committee.”
It’s important to point out that officials also approved a mixed-use zoning district in town to blend together residential, commercial and industrial spaces in an integrated manner. They have hired AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, to help with the creation of the district.
“I think it’s a good thing, with our new economic development committee,” said Duncan. “They are gung-ho about going out and getting businesses, researching with some businesses on Route 113 becoming available for purchase.”
Selbyville has a plan for growth, and it’s a start. Now we have to see that marriage between growth and infrastructure work.