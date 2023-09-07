Labor Day has come and gone, and there is no better way to enter “the shoulder season” with the celebration this community is currently holding for some Very Important Families (VIFs) as part of the annual Warrior Family Beach Week, organized by Operation SEAs the Day.
For those of you unfamiliar with this effort, a local group of patriotic volunteers banded together more than a decade ago to come up with a way to thank our military veterans and their families for their sacrifices and commitment. Families have donated their homes for 30 families to come enjoy some time at the beach, while local businesses chip in to help their experiences. Giant Foods provides bags of food for each family.
And one of the highlights of the week is the special show put on by Freeman Arts Pavilion for these VIFs — this year it is a Journey tribute band, Voyage, performing Friday, Sept. 8.
Before that concert starts, the public is invited to show up for a Heroes Welcome parade at 4:15 p.m. The VIFs will depart from Sea Colony Marketplace in a motorcade to Freeman Arts Pavilion, and revelers are encouraged “to line the streets to cheer and recognize the wounded warrior families,” according to organizers.
“We are honored to be a part of this special week-long beach event for wounded warriors and their families,” said Patti Grimes, the executive director of Freeman Arts Pavilion. “The whole event brings the community together to celebrate the service of others. As Operation SEAs the Day celebrates its 10th year, we invite the public to join us in celebrating the VIFs during the parade or by attending the Voyage performance.”
Get out and celebrate these families — and have a little fun, too.