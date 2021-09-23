It was announced earlier this week that the Southern Delaware School of the Arts was one of three schools in Delaware recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021. That is not a small deal, particularly during a time when schools faced unprecedented challenges that were not of their own making.
This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.”
We second those words, and offer our most sincere appreciation to all the educators and administrators in our community who have had to think and do things a bit differently since the pandemic started, while still helping our local students meet and exceed their academic expectations. And we especially offer a proud proverbial pat on the back to SDSA, and all the people who work so tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of those who most need someone to make a difference in their lives — children.
This is the Indian River School District’s 11th National Blue Ribbon Award since 2001, an excellent feather in the cap for all who work to make it happen.
Congratulations. And thank you for all that you do.