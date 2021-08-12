When word came out Tuesday afternoon that Gov. Carney had announced that everyone kindergarten-age and older in K-12 schools must wear face coverings indoors this school year, regardless of vaccination status, the reaction was, predictably, mixed.
There were those celebrating the decision, suggesting that the governor was stepping in to ensure that the schools were doing all they can to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 in their hallways and classrooms next year, and others who questioned the need for face-coverings, and questioned the very ability of the governor to issue such a mandate in the first place. Many spoke out on social media about the Indian River School District, and suggested school board members be voted out.
However you land on this topic, we ask you to appreciate that this is not a decision by the Indian River School District. Like police officers who enforce the laws enacted by others (whether they agree with them or not), the District carries out the will of the elected governor.
The administrators, teachers and employees of the Indian River School District are focused on educating our children, and only on educating our children. They work with what they have, and when they have it, to provide our local students the very best education within their power.
Don’t like the mandate? That’s fair. Voice those concerns to the governor’s office. Mount a campaign against him next election. Hire attorneys to fight it, if you must. It is your right.
But leave the District alone so they can teach. It’s what they do.