The Division of Public Health recently released data on cancer mortality, and Delaware remains 15th highest in the nation for the timeframe of 2015-2019, which is the state’s same ranking in the two previous time periods studied. But that death rate has fallen by 1.7 percent, both in Delaware and the nation.
So, what can we deduce from this? Frankly, that the medical establishment is doing a better job of saving people’s lives from cancer. Some of that is improvements in treatment, and some is due to more people accessing screening, which can lead medical professionals to catching cancer sooner and treating it before it becomes too late.
“It’s important that Delawareans get their recommended cancer screenings, and I encourage everyone to learn when to get yours,” said Gov. John Carney. “We know that the earlier cancer is detected, the more treatable it is.”
Cancer is an equal-opportunity destroyer. It matters not your political affiliations, socio-economic status or much of anything else. If you are a person, you are susceptible.
“The data shows us clearly that early screening and prevention are critical for bringing down cancer mortality rates,” said Delaware Department of Health & Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik. “Free cancer screenings are available to eligible Delawareans, and we know they can lead to earlier diagnosis and to saving lives.”
Look, it’s scary, and a lot of us don’t like thinking about the possibility of having cancer, in any form. But it’s scarier to catch it when it’s too late to do anything about it.
Get in and get screened. Talk to your physician, call a health professional or do whatever it takes. It’s your life. Take it seriously.