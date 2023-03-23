Ocean View voters will get to decide on their next District 3 town councilman, as well as who will hold the mayor’s gavel, in an April 8 election.
Incumbent John Reddington will be attempting to win his second term as mayor, with challenger Randy Robust also fighting for that seat. In District 3, Dick Jennison and Joseph “Jay” Tyminski are facing off to see who will take over for Tom Maly, who is not eligible to run again this year because of term limits.
What some would-be Ocean View voters may not know, especially those newer to the town, is that they might not actually be Ocean View voters.
To vote in a Town election, a resident must be at least 18, a U.S. citizen and living in Ocean View for at least 30 days preceding the election — all pretty standard fare. But Ocean View also requires residents to register directly with the Town in order to be eligible to vote, and that deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
The form can be downloaded at oceanviewde.gov/forms, or one can call Ocean View Town Hall at (302) 539-9797, ext. 101. The election itself will be held on Saturday, April 8, with voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Town Hall.
On Wednesday, March 29, the Town is holding a special Candidate’s Night at Town Hall at 6 p.m. The Coastal Point will be presenting our Q&As with the candidates in our April 7 edition, and the last issue in which we will run letters regarding the election will be our March 31 edition.
There will be plenty of information available for residents who want to seek it — but make sure you are registered to vote!