Well, here we sit — that confusing time of the year that just flies by for adults, but drags on forever for children. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we are firmly in “The Holidays.”
Christmas lands on Sunday this year, and Hannukah continues through Monday night, so a pretty significant chunk of our population will be deep into their family and religious traditions by now. And it is a beautiful thing to hold on dearly to those things that bring us together, and unite us under love and peace.
We certainly wish all of you a Merry Christmas or Happy Hannukah or whatever and however you and yours celebrate this time of year. It is our most sincere hope that you are able to spend this time with your loved ones and celebrate and honor the traditions and customs you hold dear.
But could we ask you and your family and friends to take a moment out of your day to remember the troops that are spread out in different corners of the world for the holidays, and maybe offer a prayer or thoughts of encouragement for them during this season?
According to various sources, there are somewhere near 180,000 service men and women deployed to different parts of the globe right now, either securing our safety, training other nations’ militaries to protect themselves or being a deterrent to the rages and whims of strongmen leaders around the world.
These brave troops are also human beings, and many of them are going through a difficult time being away from the ones they love, and the nation they thought enough of to defend with their very lives.
May they all find peace, and return home safely.