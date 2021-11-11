When Millville officials decided to make the financial investment into building a park, they went all out.
Embracing its standing as one of the “family towns” in the coastal area, Millville built a remarkable thing in Evans Park, with plenty of equipment for children to play, seating for parents to watch those children enjoy themselves, pickleball courts and an exercise path with equipment for all ages to enjoy.
It was a park built for the community, and the community has rallied to it, judging by the crowds that consistently find themselves there.
And then we got word earlier this week that the park had been damaged by vandalism. To be fair, it appears that the damage was done by children scratching the equipment with rocks, as opposed to hardened street gangs tagging their territory.
But maybe the most damaging part of this is this, from Town Manager Debbie Botchie, after she watched security camera footage: “We have found some very young children [doing the damage] with parents sitting there watching them,” she said.
The damage has been reported to Delaware State Police, and town officials are asking for help in identifying those responsible. Botchie said she’d ultimately like to see the people identified and do community service for the town in return. We’d like to see that, too.