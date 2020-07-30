There are certain words in this community that, regardless the season or year, create emotions — both good and bad. “Referendum” is one of those words. As is “flooding.” Another one we tend to see raise emotions when it is included in one of our stories is “moratorium.”
One example of a moratorium that we don’t expect a lot of pushback on is the one in Fenwick Island regarding the construction of new hotels. Originally crafted in 2016 as a two-year pause on new hotels, it was extended in 2018 and expired in February 2020. Officials just reactivated the moratorium for two more years, and, honestly, this just makes sense all around.
What we like about the moratorium is that it sets a policy for the Town that over the next two years there will not be any new hotels built in Fenwick Island. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it does allow potential developers to understand that option before they go about the expenses of trying to start a process that can’t go anywhere in the current climate. It also tells the citizens that town officials are determined to not wholesale change the face of the town.
And there is also an “out” in two years. If the Town’s finances go poorly because of the pandemic or anything else, it allows them the option of revisiting this. Maybe the Town will need to come up with new revenue streams. Maybe a developer offers a plan that officials believe will simply benefit the people of Fenwick.
It’s good to have a plan, but also good to have options.