Lost in the re-openings of local restaurants and shops is another remarkable part of our community that is back in the game now and serving our residents and visitors, alike — our public libraries.
From South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach, through Selbyville, Frankford and Millsboro, our libraries are taking back those books that were taken out before COVID-19 closed their doors in March, and allowing people to borrow new material, via online ordering or calling in advance. No, they aren’t open in a sense that people can come back in and use computers or have their children involved in storytimes, but this is a start, and we all benefit.
And Sussex County libraries are kicking things off with unified summer reading programs, available by logging into sussexcountyde.beanstack.org.
“Reading is good for you, especially for kids and especially as long as they have been out of school this year,” explained Kelly Kline, the director of the Selbyville Public Library. “You can compete with your family members. It sets an example for children to see their parents reading.”
In a related topic, Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney this week formally kicked off the 2020 statewide Summer Library reading program, called Imagine Your Story. Delaware libraries have hosted the longest-running summer reading program in the nation, according to officials, and it is now in its 42nd year.
We’re taking victories as they come this year. Having access to our amazing public libraries is one victory we will certainly celebrate going forward.