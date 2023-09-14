The notion of “affordable housing” has been discussed in nearly every corner of this great country of ours, and locally is no different.
As home sale prices have escalated, so have year-round rentals, leaving our community’s situation somewhere in the neighborhood of “haves and have nots.” It’s tough out there to buy a new home, especially for first-time buyers who are struggling to save the money for an initial deposit, and renters are finding themselves having to move 30, 45, 60 minutes away to find something affordable — making it less-than-sensible to have a job here, only to have to burn through pricey gas for the back-and-forth. It’s not the only reason so many local businesses are struggling to fill their employee rolls, but it’s certainly one of them.
A big one of them.
And for people with physical disabilities or aging bodies that can’t necessarily take on more work to make ends meet, the struggle is just as real, if not worse. Add to that the very-real concern of also finding housing that is sufficient to their individual needs, while still boasting affordability, and you can see the difficulty many might be facing.
The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities is hosting a presentation on this very issue at its next meeting at the County Administrative Offices West Complex in Georgetown on Monday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m.
This is an opportunity for people to receive suggestions, be guided as to where to find assistance and how to find programs that could offer help.
The housing situation, locally and nationally, is a difficult puzzle right now, and there are no easy answers.
But this program offers help. And help is appreciated.