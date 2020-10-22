The Coastal Point family was rocked this week with the news that we had lost one of ours. Jerry Sellman, seen under our masthead as “Advertising Assistant,” was much more to us than that job title would indicate.
He brought decades of sales experience with him to our team, including years selling ads to local businesses while he was employed at The Wave — many of those years working with people who are on our staff currently. He understood that relationships with our clients and providing them what we promise are the most important elements in sales, and he continued to reach out to people and help in the office any way he could.
But, still, that doesn’t really explain who Jerry was.
He loved sports, and often talked about the Baltimore Ravens and University of Maryland teams. He had an interest in the markets, and kept a close eye on the global financial world. But, what was most obvious to us was his absolute and unconditional love for his family — he cherished being a husband, father and grandfather, and often spoke in unbridled excitement about his visits to watch his grandchildren play sports.
Jerry Sellman was a smart man. A kind man. A funny man. And a generous man. We are all better people for having known him, and will love and cherish that time going forward.