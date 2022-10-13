Nothing lasts forever.
Rumors started circulating last week that the Cottage Café on Route 1 had been sold, and confirmation of that indeed came at the start of this week, with a joint statement from owners Brent Poffenberger and Tom Neville that the iconic restaurant would become part of the SoDel Concepts brand going forward.
Word right now is that SoDel made this purchase because they value what the Cottage Café has offered its customers over the years, that changes will be minimal and that the staff will be preserved. These are all reassuring things to hear, as the restaurant has long cultivated a reputation based on good food, fair prices and a family-friendly atmosphere. Neville and Poffenberger will also be holding on to their other property, the Bethany Boathouse, so they will continue to be active members of the community.
And that’s what we’d like to focus on here.
The two have long-been positive influences in this community. They have been active members of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, have helped raise money for numerous local causes and have been huge supporters of the Leo Brady New Year’s Day Plunge. On top of that, consider just how many jobs they have provided to people who live in this community.
This is in no way a goodbye piece to Poffenberger and Neville. As we stated, they will still be involved in the Boathouse, and will continue to have a presence in our region.
No, consider this a piece of appreciation for what they have built, continue to do and all they have done to this point. It is congratulations we offer them today, and positive vibes and wishes to them and their families long into the future.