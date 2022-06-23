For decades now, local businesses have relied on international students to fill their summer work force.
It’s been a terrific two-way street — enabling those small businesses to staff for the busy summer months, while affording those students the opportunity to make good money and enjoy some time at the beach during this exciting experience for them. And speaking of beaches, it is those restaurants and shops in the coastal towns that have benefited from this relationship the most, as the influx of vacationers and summer residents put a stress on their staffing.
So, it’s been a good thing. And from everything we’ve heard, it’s also been a good thing for the local people who work at these shops and restaurants, as they get to meet people from different backgrounds, and learn about different parts of the world firsthand. Local icon Bob Parsons, a former mayor of Bethany Beach, took special interest in these international students, and helped establish a local program that got these young people bicycles, while helping acclimate them to their new surroundings.
It’s been a really nice relationship, even if the proliferation of these international students has lessened with various visa and COVID restrictions over recent years.
In keeping with the tradition of hospitality this community has often shown these students, St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bethany Beach will be bringing back its popular “American-style picnic” for the international workers on Tuesday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is the 15th edition of the event, restored after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
St. Martha’s brings in police, lifeguards and other first-responders to make the students feel comfortable and that it’s OK to ask for help while they’re here, said Bill Gay, event coordinator. He also explained that many of the students befriend Americans while they are here, and have invited them to weddings or to be their children’s godparents in some instances, due to the relationships that were created during the picnic.
While we all look for good around us, it’s happening right here.