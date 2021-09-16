Responding to a flurry of development in Sussex County over the last several years, a group of residents are planning to stage a protest outside Sussex County administrative offices in Georgetown on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“This rally provides an opportunity for Sussex residents to voice their concern to county officials that the cumulative and detrimental effect of uncontrolled development without long-term planning and adequate infrastructure is resulting in unacceptable traffic congestion and producing a negative impact on the environment and homeowner value,” explained organizer David Breen.
Our two local county council members, Doug Hudson and John Rieley, both lauded organizers for making their protests heard. Hudson cautioned that officials “can’t tell people they can’t sell their land,” and on those grounds dismissed any possibility of a building moratorium, while also mentioning that carpenters, welders and plumbers, among others, would be basically put out of work were a moratorium to be enacted. Rieley welcomed the input from the citizens, but said officials will act in accordance with state law and county ordinances.
We applaud this effort. We applaud all efforts that involve members of our community fighting to make this community all it can be, and we hope that this protest brings important issues to light that do result in ordinance changes, and better long-term land-use planning.
But we also respect existing laws and ordinances, as well as the rights of property owners.
Let’s hope this brings chance that benefits all. Sooner, than later.