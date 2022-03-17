Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin got the word on Tuesday that he’d been hoping to receive — his department was formally accredited by the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission.
“I am very pleased to report that the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission voted unanimously to award accreditation to the [Ocean View Police Department],” McLaughlin wrote in a group email to town officials. “I offer a special thanks to Captain Heath Hall and Sergeant [Russell] Carter, as well as the men and women of the OVPD, all of whom assisted with the accreditation process.”
Ocean View’s department is now one of just 11 in the state to receive accreditation. McLaughlin said the OVPD did not have to do much to make themselves worthy of its newfound status, outside of some software upgrades in regard to their evidence room. He added that they would have probably done that upgrade in another year or so anyway.
“They take best practices to an advanced level,” commission representatives said in its findings. “Every aspect of the standards was scrutinized and accomplished. It is evident that Chief McLaughlin takes great pride in his agency and takes the accreditation process very seriously.”
McLaughlin has consistently led a well-trained department that has taken seriously its role in the town, and Ocean View has consistently been rated the “safest town in Delaware” the past several years by Homesnacks.net, taking into account crime statistics and general quality of life. This accreditation confirms much of their work.
We congratulate the men and women of the Ocean View Police Department and thank them for their service to their community.