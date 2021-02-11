On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Delaware Drug Overdose Fatality Review Commission (DOFRC) released its second annual report to Gov. John Carney and the Delaware General Assembly. The report is based on a review of a sample of 130 overdose fatalities that happened in 2019, and it included some interesting findings.
According to the report, 40 percent of the decedents in the study had at least one prior non-fatal overdose — and some had as many as nine. Nearly that same percentage of decedents, 37.4 percent, had experienced one or more traumatic events — including 15 percent who had previously witnessed an overdose — but only 8.5 percent of them had received any kind of counseling.
This places, or should place, a higher emphasis on mental-health care, treatment services and outreach. People are often turning to opioids to “self-medicate” after some form of trauma, according to the report, and still turning to this poison after overdoses, but are not getting counseling.
Yes, it is up to the individual to take this step of seeking help. But it’s time we take a look at this and realize that, for whatever reason, that’s not happening. Addiction is still a problem, whether we address it or not. Let’s address it. Let’s fix it.