During an era when division is infinitely more commonplace than unity, and so many of us live our lives through a grass-is-always-greener filter, it might be a good time for each of us to step back, take a breath and think about those things and people around us that truly make our lives better.
You know — things we might be thankful for around us. Perhaps, a celebration of thanksgiving, or something. Know what we mean?
Here at the Coastal Point, we fully recognize that our bucket of thanks is overflowing. To a person, we all understand that we get to do what we do every day because of you. If you aren’t reading us, there’s absolutely no reason for us to write stories, or take photos or sit in meetings so we can share what your elected decision-makers have decided to do with your hard-earned tax dollars.
If you weren’t supporting us with advertising, we wouldn’t be able to keep the lights on here, or pay talented reporters or designers, or help them with their health insurance. We wouldn’t be able to grow without your support, and we wouldn’t be able to adapt to the changes around us so we could try to continue to meet your needs.
If you weren’t calling us with story tips, or questioning our methodologies or genuinely being involved with our news-gathering process, we wouldn’t be truly answerable to our community — and that means a ton to us. We want to be the newspaper that you expect and demand us to be.
In short, we are thankful for you. A community paper is only pertinent to the community if it serves the community, and you make this a community we wish to serve and represent every day.
Happy Thanksgiving, to all of you.