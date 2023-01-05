Local students and teachers were greeted with a New Year’s treat on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the new Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown opened the doors to its $45 million facility.
Before we go further, let’s talk about some stuff off the top that is pretty darn impressive: The project was funded by state board of education monies, had local school district oversight and actually was completed on-time and under-budget.
Let’s say that again — it was completed on-time and under-budget.
But more importantly, the new school is here, and area children with special needs have a learning facility that can meet their needs, now and into the future.
“The energy is very high,” explained Principal Melissa Kansak. “We are here with big smiles on our faces and are all ready for the kids. It is all about the kids.
“We opened our doors for our teachers last Friday [Dec. 30] so they could decorate classrooms and prepare their learning center,” Kansak continued. “They did a lot of chores to prepare for school. We are opening on-time, just as they promised.”
The wide-open hallways will particularly stand out to those who had been in the previous building — which is a big deal, considering the challenges some of the students have moving without wheelchairs or other assistance. The new school also has more classroom space, a new playground specifically designed for Ennis’ students and a pool.
It’s a big deal, and we applaud the State, IRSD and Kansak for their efforts in helping to provide a proper educational facility for Sussex County students. Bravo, all around.