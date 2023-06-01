On Friday night last weekend, we ran an online story regarding Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin asking state officials to investigate his claims that Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger gained unauthorized access to the police department when Devlin was out of town.
Residents broached the subject during a public meeting in a public building, and our reporter asked Devlin about it outside, after the council meeting had adjourned. Once our reporter heard his side and saw correspondence that Devlin shared from state officials regarding his request, our reporter approached the mayor and asked her for comment. This is the essence of fair and balanced reporting.
The mayor declined to answer specifically, citing that there were personnel matters to consider.
“It’s unfortunate that only one side of the narrative is being told,” she said.
It is unfortunate, but we understand. It’s not our first rodeo receiving a “No comment” to a question, and we understand that personnel matters can be tricky for town officials everywhere.
And then we received a statement from the Town on Tuesday morning chastising us for reporting on Devlin’s allegations, including: “The Coastal Point should exercise greater caution and restraint before making and repeating inflammatory allegations that turn out to be false and misleading. Our Town deserves better.”
The chief of police is a public figure and the top official in law enforcement for the Town of Fenwick Island. The mayor is the highest-ranking elected official in Fenwick Island, and also a public figure. When one requests an investigation into the other, and speaks on it publicly, we report it.
If the investigation shows that there was no wrongdoing, we will be happy to report that, and we will do so in a prominent position in our paper. If it shows that there was a problem, we’ll report that, as well.
We can’t definitively state that something nefarious took place. But what we do have is a prominent official requesting an investigation into another prominent official. That requires reporting.
The people of Fenwick Island deserve and should demand an open process on how their elected officials and tax-funded employees perform their duties and behave in the act of performing said duties. And that is where our responsibilities lie — with the people of Fenwick Island.