Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Rising costs are impacting something.
Due to delays and increasing construction and materials costs, the groundbreaking for Millsboro’s new police station is being pushed to this fall. The project, downtown at Ellis Street and Railroad Avenue, has been put out for bid, and expectations are that they will be discussed at the Millsboro Town Council’s Aug. 1 meeting. Police Chief Brian Calloway said he thought successful bidders and details could be discussed at that meeting.
But, as is his nature, he understands this process could take longer than envisioned.
“We might have to possibly start slow, with one section at a time,” he said. “The Town is also building a water tower and water treatment plant at the same time, so there might be a delay.”
The building is being constructed largely thanks to a referendum that permitted the Town to borrow up to $38 million for the new police station and other upgrades around Millsboro. Some of the delays have come from environmental testing at the site, along with an archeological study of the site — a necessity since the Town is hoping to borrow some of their monies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Really, in a global time period that has been anything but standard, these delays are pretty standard.
“Certainly, anything in government takes time,” said Calloway. “You have to have patience. With this — it’s taking time, but I am very pleased as to where we are going.”
So, yeah, it’s still happening, folks. It’s just taking some time.