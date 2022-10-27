Unfortunately, far too many of us know all-too-well the horrors and realities of addiction.
Even if we’ve never fallen victim to it ourselves, many of us have had loved ones suffer through it. Or friends. Or loved ones of friends. During a time when we should be more aware of the dangers of drugs — particularly opioids — and the trappings of addiction, the problem just continues to grow.
If you don’t know someone personally who has gone through it, maybe you’ve fallen victim to it through property crimes people use to feed their addictions. Or rising healthcare costs. Or simply having to show identification to purchase cold medicine because it has been used to create more of that poison that is destroying lives and tearing apart families. It is all around us, and if there is one problem that local law enforcement, social programs and healthcare providers agree on, it’s that there just isn’t enough facilities near us to help get people off this stuff. Or to keep them off it.
Impact Life this week celebrated the opening of their newest addiction recovery program, The Sanctuary, at Impact Life Farm in Seaford. It “will begin as a 10-bed transitional residential treatment program that will serve pregnant and parenting women in substance-use recovery, including those re-entering society post-incarceration and those who are justice-involved and provide support services to their children,” according to the facility.
They will offer animal-assisted therapy, therapeutic culinary arts and other recovery tools, and is funded through a grant through the Community Development Block Grant, and administered by the Delaware State Housing Authority.
We need more. Much more. But this is a positive step, for sure.