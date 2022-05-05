National Police Week takes place this year from May 11 to 17. Established in 1962, the week is meant to honor those who literally risk life and limb every day of their professional careers to contribute to the collective safety of their communities. It is a token of appreciation for those who give so much to so many — it’s certainly not enough, mind you, but it’s a nice gesture.
Locally, the 41st District Republican Club & PAC, along with the 38th District Republican Club PAC, will be delivering cookies to about a dozen local agencies on Wednesday, May 11, as part of the Back the Blue Caravan.
But that’s not all.
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards on Friday, May 6, to honor all of our first-responders, including those police officers in our community, for all they do to protect, serve and basically contribute to our area’s overall well-being.
Our community should be proud of local efforts to thank the men and women who work so tirelessly on behalf of the people who visit, live or work here. While many of us sleep in our warm beds at night, they are the ones patrolling our neighborhoods, protecting our roads and defending our businesses.
On the behalf of all of us, we thank you. All of you.