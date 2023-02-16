When the Town of Selbyville swears in its new mayor, it will be a familiar face taking on that gavel, in the form of longtime council member Rick Duncan. But it’s still going to feel like a new day, as the man he is replacing has been presiding over meetings for the past 30 years.
Clifton Murray decided against running again this year, joining fellow incumbents Frank Smith and Clarence “Bud” Tingle in stepping away. Murray said he’d been contemplating leaving for a while and felt it was the right time.
“I have had a wonderful council to work with, and they made life so easy,” he said. “Some of them won’t be there either. Things just change. It comes that time after a while. [Duncan] has been on there a long time. He knows where we are going, how to get there. I feel pretty comfortable. I met a lot of good people. I made some friends.”
Murray went on to say that he would serve on a board or committee if he was asked, and vowed to help wherever he could. The seventh-generation Selbyville native has seen plenty of change in the town over his years, including in his own life and with his growing family.
“Selbyville is a great little town,” he said. “It’s the only place I’ve ever been. My kids are still here and my family. I have three kids and two grandkids. I have really cared about the town, and, you know, that’s what drives you.”
This is a huge change of the guard in a town that has thrived on its stability and deliberate growth. We thank Murray, Smith and Tingle for their efforts to the Town of Selbyville and its residents, and offer congratulations to Duncan on his new role.