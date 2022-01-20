In a community that has been touched by more change than most, Millsboro stands out as maybe the most changed of all.
Between an influx of national and regional businesses along the highway, a burgeoning development in Plantation Lakes, and an array of improvements and upgrades downtown, officials have carefully executed a plan built on building for the future, without losing the identity of what the town has been historically. It’s a tightrope, for sure, but officials have largely stuck to the plan.
One byproduct of the unprecedented growth in Millsboro has been a correlating need to expand services to keep up with demand, and that includes growing the police department — both in terms of personnel and physical office space in which to house said police department.
Well, that growth is coming down the pike. A new headquarters building downtown at Ellis Street and Railroad Avenue could be open as soon as next year, replacing the current one that is too small and outdated. And they are adding more officers to their ranks, ultimately bringing their staff up to 21 officers.
That number, according to Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway, will allow them to have four active officers per shift at all times — which has come in handy the past couple weeks because of a COVID outbreak.
Millsboro is planning smartly as they attract new residents and businesses without sacrificing their services or way of life.